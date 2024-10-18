Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20,942.4% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.52. 85,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,150. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.