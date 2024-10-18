Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 280 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,196. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

