Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

ICE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.05. 393,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.