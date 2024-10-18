Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $213.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $229.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet has a 12 month low of $128.68 and a 12 month high of $243.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

