Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.70. 30,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,956. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.84 and a 1-year high of $312.20. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.79.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

