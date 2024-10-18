Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 5,901 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGMU. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 598.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 81,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

