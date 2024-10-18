Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $84.54. 273,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,231. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

