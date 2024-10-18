Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 58,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 481,957 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

