Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 728 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.69. The company had a trading volume of 695,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,205. The stock has a market cap of $433.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

