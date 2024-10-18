Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115,567.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 341,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,030,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 832.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 859.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 364,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,355. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

