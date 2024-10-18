Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,935. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $52,013.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Upstart Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Upstart by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Upstart by 442.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

