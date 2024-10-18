Insider Selling: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £5,266.56 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Iain Logan sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £5,266.56 ($6,877.20).

Iain Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Iain Logan bought 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £5,215.92 ($6,811.07).

Springfield Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

LON SPR opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

About Springfield Properties

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.