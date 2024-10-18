Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sells $244,000.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,927,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,355,897.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sk Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $248,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Sk Inc. sold 2,481 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,488.60.

On Monday, October 7th, Sk Inc. sold 82,429 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,457.40.

On Friday, October 4th, Sk Inc. sold 100,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $61,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $146,370.60.

On Monday, September 30th, Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $49,823.20.

SES AI Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

