Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells $2,517,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,988.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
RVMD stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $51.00.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
