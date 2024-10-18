Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells $2,517,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,988.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,721 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,820 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.