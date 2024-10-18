Insider Selling: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Sells C$40,200.00 in Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$40,200.00.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

CVE PKT opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

About Parkit Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.