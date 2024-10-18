Insider Selling: NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $45,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,510,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,206,987.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $23,126.46.

NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 5,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. NeuroPace’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

