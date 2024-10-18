Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,366.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,973,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413,155. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

