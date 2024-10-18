Insider Selling: Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CEO Sells 123,454 Shares of Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,454 shares of Grail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,730,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,507.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grail Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GRAL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 475,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

