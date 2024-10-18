Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $393,340.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSWI stock opened at $391.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day moving average is $289.34. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

