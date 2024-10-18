Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $393,340.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $391.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day moving average is $289.34. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSWI

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.