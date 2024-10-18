Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $50,398.92 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

