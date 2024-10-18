Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $50,398.92 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
