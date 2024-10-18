Insider Selling: Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Major Shareholder Sells $90,750.00 in Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 944,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,481.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, October 14th, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $12,330.00.

CADL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.95.

Candel Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

