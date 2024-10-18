Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,370,673 shares in the company, valued at $227,245,225.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2,948.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 532,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 198.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 345,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

