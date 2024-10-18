Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,370,673 shares in the company, valued at $227,245,225.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2,948.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 532,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 198.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 345,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

