Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$158,310.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.32 per share, with a total value of C$158,310.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.95 per share, with a total value of C$159,875.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,004.50.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.07 per share, with a total value of C$285,369.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50.

TOU stock opened at C$62.49 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.68037 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

