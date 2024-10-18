Insider Buying: THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Buys £74,999.89 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) insider Damian Sanders bought 153,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.89 ($97,936.65).

LON THG opened at GBX 48.96 ($0.64) on Friday. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.58 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.98 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.74. The stock has a market cap of £651.17 million, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on THG from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

