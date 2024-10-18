Insider Buying: Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Insider Purchases C$1,221,010.20 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) insider AWM Investment Company, Inc. bought 783,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,010.20.

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

