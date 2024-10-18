Insider Buying: Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Insider Purchases C$1,221,010.20 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) insider AWM Investment Company, Inc. bought 783,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,010.20.
Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45.
