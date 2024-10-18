Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires 352 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $46.65.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.