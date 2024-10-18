Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires 352 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

