Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

