Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 14th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.79.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
