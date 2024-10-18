India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Trading Up 14.9% – Time to Buy?

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 213.80 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 213.80 ($2.79). Approximately 318,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 383,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

India Capital Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.53.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

