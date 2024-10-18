iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

iMetal Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

