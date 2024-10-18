Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Leerink Partners from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Illumina stock opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.11. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

