IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Marcelo Fischer Sells 600 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $29,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,920.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcelo Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Marcelo Fischer sold 423 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $20,456.28.

IDT opened at $47.15 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

