ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $178.18 and last traded at $173.58, with a volume of 48813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ICFI. William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

ICF International Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,857.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,785 shares of company stock worth $1,278,648 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $2,364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.