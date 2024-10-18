IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 171,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 54,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.