HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $730.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $533.26 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.23, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $8,533,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

