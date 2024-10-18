HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in HSBC by 884.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 285.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

