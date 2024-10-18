H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.