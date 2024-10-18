Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDGT stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

