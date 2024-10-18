Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $35,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $258.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

