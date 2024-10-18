Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBB opened at $145.69 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.