Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $29.83 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.33% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPK opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

