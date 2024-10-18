Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $27.21 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 166,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

