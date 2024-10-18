Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $8,635,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $5,396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $3,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $2,015,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

