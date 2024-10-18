Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (HOMB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

