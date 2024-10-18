Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance
Shares of HOMB stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
