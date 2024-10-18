Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

