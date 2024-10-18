Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $224.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.05. 203,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $146.36 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6,417.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 442,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,634,000 after buying an additional 436,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

