HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

