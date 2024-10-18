Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. 335,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 652,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Hesai Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

