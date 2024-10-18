Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,087.69

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00005783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $141.90 million and $3,087.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,673.74 or 0.99995258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84758932 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,240.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.