Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,594.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,562.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,560.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

